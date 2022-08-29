Police officer due in court on Sheffield rape charge
- Published
A police officer charged with two counts of rape is to appear in court.
Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to a report that a woman was raped in South Yorkshire on 28 November 2021.
Mr Horrocks was based in the response team and was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences.
He has been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are under way alongside the criminal justice process.
Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, said the case is being taken "incredibly seriously".
"I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter," Supt Waring said.
"I'd like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.
"Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible."
