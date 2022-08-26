Doncaster police officer arrested on corruption charge
- Published
A South Yorkshire Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of police corruption.
The 38-year-old, who was on a response team in Doncaster, was also arrested on suspicion of abuse of position and misconduct in a public office.
The force said it followed a report to its Professional Standards Department.
The Police Constable has been bailed pending further inquiries and is currently suspended from duties. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.