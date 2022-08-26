Mayor seeks investor for Doncaster Sheffield Airport
- Published
South Yorkshire's mayor has told the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport "enough is enough" and accused them of failing to provide clarity over the long-term future of the site.
In July, Peel Group began a review into the airport, claiming it was no longer commercially viable.
Mayor Oliver Coppard announced on Friday his office would now be seeking an investor to save the site.
Peel said it had strived "tirelessly" to secure the airport's future.
The company said it had invested about £250m over the past 17 years and pledged to work "in good faith" with all interested parties.
However, Mr Coppard said he felt Peel had been "running down the clock while undermining confidence in the airport".
"Our fears over their motives have seemingly been confirmed time and again," he said.
"Peel have given us no clarity over their intentions while expecting us to come up with ideas for ways forward.
"Enough is enough."
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority intends to "take matters into our own hands" and search for potential investors or operators itself, Mr Coppard said.
In response, Peel said it would consider any credible proposals from both the public and private sector that addressed what it perceived to be the airport's lack of commercial viability.
It added it was not interested in proposals that would inject loans to fund "operational losses".
No clear proposals have been received from any party, the company confirmed.
On Tuesday, Peel said it would extend the review by three weeks to 16 September.
Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said it was "certainly not long enough", with Mr Coppard stating it should be extended until the end of the year.
"A few weeks is far too short to develop meaningful plans and Peel are wasting valuable time," said Mr Coppard.
Peel previously said an extension to the end of 2022 would be "unsuitable".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.