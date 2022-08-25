Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said.
The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said.
Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in the back and forced him into the water while another punched him.
The group, who wore balaclavas, fled when the man called for help from police, the force said.
A police spokesperson said two of the gang left the scene on electric bicycles after the attack, which happened between 17:55 and 18:15 BST.
The men are described as white, aged between 20 and 30 and wearing dark clothing.
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information.
