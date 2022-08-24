Sheffield: Council will not oppose ex-John Lewis site listing
- Published
Sheffield councillors will not oppose the decision to award the city's former John Lewis building listed status.
The Barker's Pool site was recognised by Historic England as the council was in the process of selling it.
Sheffield's council leader had written to the government to ask for the listing to be halted amid fears it would "limit" redevelopment.
The council said it is now confident a developer will bring it back into use despite the extra restrictions.
Councillors had called an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Grade II listed status, which was awarded on 10 August.
The listing gives the site extra protection against demolition or significant alteration.
Concerns had been raised that developers could withdraw their interest and the authority may face significant costs as a result, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A total of sixteen developers had shown an interest in the building and council chief executive Kate Josephs told the meeting that a number of them "remain very keen to progress" despite the listing.
She said: "The council is therefore confident it can secure a private sector developer who will be able to bring forward a good scheme for reuse of the building from those who expressed an interest."
Labour council leader Terry Fox previously called for the listing to be put on hold, but voted to take no action on the decision at the meeting.
Liberal Democrat councillor Shaffaq Mohammed wanted the listing to be reconsidered and abstained from the vote.
Listed heritage buildings had the "potential to enhance regeneration of the city centre", said Green councillor Douglas Johnson.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.