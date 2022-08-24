Doncaster: Deadline looms on vote for city name
Residents in Doncaster have six days left to have their say on its official name after it was awarded city status.
Doncaster Council has asked the 311,000 people living in its boroughs to decide between City of Doncaster and Doncaster City, with a deadline of Monday.
The town was one of eight locations to be given the title as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
It officially becomes a city on 1 November, with the vote also deciding the name of its local authority.
The town will become South Yorkshire's second city, after Sheffield, with Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones believing the award would provide a "major boost".
Ms Jones previously said she hoped it would help accelerate economic regeneration, adding: "We've always believed we act like a city and now we're being given this huge honour."
As well as Doncaster, Colchester and Milton Keynes in England, Bangor in Northern Ireland, Dunfermline in Scotland and Wrexham in Wales are all being similarly honoured, along with Douglas on the Isle of Man and Stanley in the Falkland Islands.
Doncaster facts:
- Doncaster grew on the site of a Roman fort of the 1st Century at a crossing of the River Don
- It is home to the oldest classic horse race in the world - the first St Leger event was held in 1776
- Its industrial heritage was built on coal and rail, with the locomotives Flying Scotsman and Mallard both constructed there
- Famous people born in Doncaster include TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson and musicians Louis Tomlinson and Yungblud
