Sheffield: Urgent meeting over former John Lewis building's listing
Councillors have called an urgent meeting to discuss the listing of Sheffield's former John Lewis building.
The site in Barker's Pool was granted Grade II listed status by Historic England while the council was in the process of selling the site.
Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed said the listing had caused the authority "a huge financial problem".
Councillors will meet on Wednesday to discuss the consequences of the listing and call for it to be reconsidered.
Heritage England gave the listing to the building, which means it has extra protection from demolition or significant alterations.
There are concerns that the developers who showed an interest in buying the site may decide to withdraw, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A decision on the sale is due to be made by November and the cost of refurbishing the building is estimated to be about £65m.
Labour council leader Terry Fox tabled the special strategy and resources committee meeting to decide on the next steps.
The council has 28 days from the date of the listing to ask for a review and Mr Mohammed said he will call for the step at the meeting.
He said: "It's a huge financial problem now. We will want to now know detailed information about the actual building, what the hell is in there, and what the consequences of listing it all are."
Mr Fox has already written to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), urging the government to put the listing decision on hold.
