Armend Xhika: Third man appears in court charged with murder

Armend XhikaSouth Yorkshire Police
Armend Xhika, 22, was injured on Earl Marshal Road and later died in hospital

A third person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Sheffield man who was stabbed to death.

Armend Xhika, 22, was injured on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave on 13 May 2021 and died in hospital.

Mardov Dushku, 29, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, was arrested on Saturday and, on Monday, appeared before magistrates charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 19 September.

Two other men, Luigi Antonacci, of Scorseby Street, Bradford, and Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode, have previously been charged with Mr Xhika's murder.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward

South Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old woman arrested in June remained released under investigation.

