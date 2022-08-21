Armend Xhika stabbing death: Third man charged with murder
A third man has been charged with the murder of a Sheffield man who was stabbed to death in the city.
Armend Xhika, 22, was injured on Earl Marshal Road in Burngreave on 13 May 2021 and died in hospital.
Mardov Dushku, 29, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, has been charged with murder after being arrested on Saturday.
Two other men - Luigi Antonacci, of Scorseby Street, Bradford, and Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode - have previously been charged with murder.
South Yorkshire Police said a 21 year-old woman arrested in June remained released under investigation.
Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help them piece together the circumstances into Mr Xhika's death.
