Sheffield flooding: Road repairs under way
- Published
Three roads remain closed for repairs in Sheffield after flash flooding caused the surfaces to burst open.
Council contractors Streets Ahead said it had received 107 calls on Tuesday and that half a dozen roads were closed at the height of the downpour.
The heavy rainfall blew manhole covers off and lifted road surfaces across the city.
Firefighters also had to rescue people from cars stuck in flood water in two separate incidents.
Streets Ahead confirmed closures at Station Road at the junction with School Street, Springfield Road at its junction with Grove Road, and Long Acre Way at the junction with New Street.
It said its contractors were working alongside Yorkshire Water and all roads would be reopened when it was safe to do so.
The heavy rain also saw bus services disrupted in parts of the city and drivers were warned to take care over surface water on roads.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews in Aston helped three people stuck in a car on Beaver Hill Road at 19:15 BST by pushing the vehicle out of the water.
Meanwhile, a driver was rescued from his car on Main Road, in Darnall, at about 19:35 BST.
