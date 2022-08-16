Coronation Street actor Duggie Brown dies aged 82

Duggie BrownRui Vieira / PA Wire
Duggie Brown was known for his roles in Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine

Actor Duggie Brown, who starred in Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine, has died at the age of 82.

Mr Brown, who was born in Rotherham, first found fame in Ken Loach's 1969 film Kes, based on Barry Hines' novel.

His manager Lee Morgan said Mr Brown died on Tuesday morning with his wife, Jackie, by his side.

He was known for playing Ted Spear in Coronation Street and also appeared in programmes The Comedians and The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club.

Mr Morgan tweeted: "What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you."

Tributes have also been paid by comedian Tommy Cannon, who described him as a "funny, funny man", and actor Neil Hurst, who said he was "genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business".

During a career spanning more than five decades, Mr Brown appeared in a range of documentaries and dramas, including All Creatures Great And Small, Heartbeat, Hotel Babylon, EastEnders, Holby City and My Brother's Keeper.

In 2002 he starred in the thriller A Is For Acid, based on the life of serial killer John George Haigh, alongside Martin Clunes and Keeley Hawes.

He also acted in stage productions and played the Fool in Shakespeare's King Lear for the Northern Broadsides Theatre Company's national tour. In recent years he appeared in the role of Mr Boo in Jim Cartwright's comedic play The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice.

Kim Hardy / PA Wire
Duggie Brown appeared in stage productions in recent years including comedic play The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice

He was the brother of Coronation Street actress Lynne Perrie, who shot to fame playing Ivy Tilsley for 15 years and who died in 2006.

Mr Brown was inducted into the Grand Order of Water Rats charitable organisation and in 2020 took on the title King Rat.

