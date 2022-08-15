M18 Doncaster: Motorway closed after serious crash
The M18 in South Yorkshire has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.
National Highways said the emergency services were dealing with an incident between the slip roads at junction two for the A1M near Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were tackling a lorry fire at the scene. The road is expected to remain shut overnight.
Traffic is being diverted but motorists are being warned of 90-minute delays.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "All emergency services are working at the scene with South Yorkshire police leading the response.
"The road will remain closed throughout the night due to the severity of the incident and protracted nature of the investigation and recovery work."
