Sheffield council gives 'grandad's tree' protected status
- Published
A family from Sheffield has won an appeal to the city council to protect a tree planted in the 1980s by a late relative.
The authority's planning committee has granted a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) for the dawn redwood growing in a back garden in Sandygate Park, Crosspool.
The tree was planted by the late grandfather of the applicants, a meeting was told.
He had an interest in rare plants and trees, said tree officer Vanessa Lyons.
Ms Lyons said the applicant's grandmother, who still lives at the property, was keen to ensure the tree was preserved if new owners moved in.
"I think this is an example of the right tree in the right place. It's about 40 years old and will grow to about 30 metres. It will grow for 100 years", she told the meeting.
She said the species, once thought to be extinct, was rediscovered growing in China in 1941.
Quite a few examples had also been planted by the council in the city centre, she added.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, committee member Councillor Nighat Basharat said: "I would support it and value the sentiments attached to it."
The order means that it is an offence to lop, damage or cut down the tree.
Anyone doing so could be fined up to £20,000 under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
