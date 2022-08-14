Doncaster: Body of man in 20s recovered from lake
A body has been found in the search for a man who got into difficulty in a South Yorkshire lake.
The man in his 20s was seen struggling in the water at Lakeside, Doncaster, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.
"We are very sorry to report that following earlier information about an incident at Lakeside, Doncaster, a body has now been found," South Yorkshire Police said.
Formal identification has not taken place but the family has been informed.
