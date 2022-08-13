Sheffield: Bus driver attacked while on break in layby
A bus driver was attacked while on a break parked in a layby in Sheffield.
The driver was assaulted at about 16:15 BST on Wednesday by a man who boarded the bus outside a convenience store on Cottam Road.
The man asked to be taken to Chapeltown and when the driver said he was on a break, the man punched him in the face injuring his nose, police said.
Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to about the attack.
The passenger was described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in tall (1.72m) with short dark blonde hair.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image has been urged to contact police.
