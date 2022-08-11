Rotherham: Care home put in special measures by watchdog
A care home where inspectors found beds and chairs "heavily stained with urine and excrement" has been put in special measures by the health watchdog.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Layden Court Care Home in Maltby, near Rotherham, inadequate in all areas.
The inspectors said staff did not always wear masks correctly or wash their hands. They found open bags of clinical waste left on top of bins.
The care home company has been approached for comment.
The CQC visited the site in May and June after the council said it had concerns about the home.
During the inspection, the team found residents wearing "heavily-stained, food-encrusted clothes" and that they had "dirty nails".
The report said some residents had lost "considerable weight" and there was a lack of support at mealtimes.
They added that staff "didn't always follow guidance regarding personal protective equipment".
'We will not hesitate to take action'
Sheila Grant, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said the team reported three safeguarding concerns to the local authority during their visit.
She said the watchdog would monitor the home and added: "If we find no improvements have been made when we return, we will not hesitate to take action."
There were 54 people living at the care home at the time of the inspection and some residents had dementia.
