Rotherham family's wildfire warning as new heatwave arrives
A family who "lost everything" after a field fire spread to their home has pleaded with people to heed safety warnings amid soaring temperatures.
Lindsey and Paul Hughes' Rotherham home was gutted by one of several wildfires in South Yorkshire in mid-July.
It will be at least 18 months until their home is rebuilt and they can return with their two young children.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for much of England until 23:59 BST on Sunday.
Mr Hughes said of the fire which destroyed their house: "The wind got behind it and it rolled and built almost like a tidal wave.
"I was stood in the garden with a hose just trying to do something, but with the intensity of the heat there was nothing else I could do at that point - I just had to leave."
The family's home in Kiveton Park was gutted by the fire and they are now staying with relatives and friends while they wait to move into a rented property.
Mrs Hughes said: "It is a huge, very, very serious risk you cannot control.
"You really do need to follow the advice that is given because had that had happened at night time it could have been the difference between saving our lives and things."
The incidents we attended last month were no joke. By working together, we can ensure it doesn't happen again... 👇— South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 10, 2022
💥 no garden fires
💥 leave disposable BBQs at home
💥 take your litter with you
💥 report deliberate fire-setting pic.twitter.com/eTwtbghfhJ
The number of fires that broke out in the previous heatwave saw several fire services, including South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, declare major incidents.
The fires across the county caused unprecedented demand on crews working in sweltering conditions.
Mr Hughes said the impact of the blaze was more than just the house: "It's things like baby blankets and photos from the hospital.
"It's all my family photos, they've all gone. I've almost got no connection to my past any more.
"TVs, a sofa, all those things can be replaced."
