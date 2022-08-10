Sheffield: Boy, 16, arrested over rape of girl, 13
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 13-year-old girl as she walked through woodland.
The girl was sexually assaulted in woods off Lane End, in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield between 18:15 and 18:45 BST on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the boy was arrested on suspicion of rape of a female aged 16 or under and remains in custody.
Officers said the victim was being supported by specially trained staff.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.