Sheffield: Girl, 13, sexually assaulted while walking in woodland
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has been subjected to a serious sexual assault while walking in woodland, police have said.
The "despicable attack" was carried out in the Lane End area of Sheffield between 18:15 and 18:45 BST on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Following the incident, the man, who was unknown to the girl, fled on foot, the force said.
The victim and her family were being supported by specially trained officers, a spokesperson added.
Det Supt Nikki Leach, from the Sheffield Command Team, said: "This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and I know the community will be very concerned to hear what has happened.
"Please be assured we have been working around the clock since this was reported to us to piece together the events and identify who is responsible.
"We are taking this incident extremely seriously and have a number of officers dedicated to the investigation."
Anyone who was in the area or noticed anyone acting suspiciously was urged to contact the police.
Additional patrols would remain in the area, the force added.
