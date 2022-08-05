Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman jailed for 18 months
- Published
A woman who targeted Chinese students in a series of violent assaults has been jailed for 18 months.
Shan He, 34, attacked six people in Sheffield city centre in September 2021, hitting her victims on the head with a hammer or a bottle.
He, a Chinese national who had also come to the city to study, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to six offences.
South Yorkshire Police said she would be deported following her release.
Some of He's victims suffered head injuries requiring medical treatment, others suffered minor head injuries, the force said.
When she was arrested on 26 September 2021 officers discovered she had a hammer in a carrier bag.
'Awful crimes'
Insp Gareth Thomas said the attacks caused "considerable anxiety among the student communities living in our city, especially our Chinese student community".
He said: "We pride ourselves on Sheffield being an inclusive and welcoming place to study, but He's awful crimes left those students feeling scared and incredibly vulnerable in a new city."
He, of Edward Street, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of battery.
