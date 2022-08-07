Langsett Reservoir: Beauty spot parking charge plans opposed
Plans for parking charges at a South Yorkshire beauty spot would stop people enjoying the "stunning nature" on their doorstep, it has been claimed.
Yorkshire Water has lodged an application to introduce parking charges at Langsett Reservoir.
The firm is planning to introduce parking charges at four reservoirs to help pay for a new team of rangers.
Labour's candidate for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Marie Tidball, has called for the scheme to be withdrawn.
"Langsett village and surroundings is a stunning area of natural beauty and should be for everybody in our community and beyond to enjoy," she said.
"We're calling on Yorkshire Water to withdraw their plans for parking charges so our community can enjoy the stunning nature on our doorstep without charge, as it should be," she said.
"To add insult to injury there are currently no public transport services to Langsett reservoir," she added.
Ms Tidball has written to the firm and is planning to launch a petition, which she said will be submitted before the Peak District National Park Authority closes its public consultation on 19 August.
Yorkshire Water is also looking to introduce parking charges at Fewston, Swinsty and Thruscross reservoirs in North Yorkshire.
"Our sites are in need of a ranger team to tackle safety concerns like swimming and barbecues, deter anti-social behaviour, as well as to make repairs to sites and preserve wildlife habitats."
The company said it would "carefully monitor" the impact of the charges and listen to feedback.
Proposed tariffs:
- 1 hour - £1
- 2 hours - £2
- 6 hours - £3
- All day - £5
- Annual pass - £30
Automatic number plate recognition cameras would be installed at the sites and visitors would be able to pay via card payment on site, the Ring Go app, or by telephone.
Visitors without means to pay with them would be able to call the phoneline later in the day to pay, the firm said.
