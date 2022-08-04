Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield.
A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday after the incident at Hillsborough Park on 26 July, South Yorkshire Police said.
He has since been released on bail and placed on a curfew.
A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains on bail while inquires continue, the force added.
Officers said the girl had since been discharged from hospital and was recovering at home.
They have appealed for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.
