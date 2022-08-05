Riders invited to attend Sheffield cycle track launch event
A new £330,000 cycle track has opened in Sheffield.
The facility at Hillsborough Park features a fully tarmacked pump track and a learn to ride area.
The track was developed by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Access Sport, Move More and Sheffield Hallam University.
Children aged between five and 16 have been invited to attend an official launch event on Friday, and take part in free coaching sessions.
Bikes and helmets would be provided, organisers said.
There are also plans for an associated community club, which will host training and coaching sessions at the track, which is also suitable for scooters, roller blades and skateboards.
Joe McTague, Delivery Director at Access Sport, said: "This project is about much more than just the community cycling facility.
"More importantly, it's the base for a new community club and a community outreach programme that connects with local schools and community groups.
"This work will ensure that all members of the community can benefit from the wonderful new facility, including young people that don't have access to a bike or can't yet ride a bike."
Councillor Richard Williams, from Sheffield City Council, added: "The track is a free space for everyone to use and... massively contributes towards Sheffield's plans to promote and encourage more cycling across our city."
The project has received support from a number of organisations, including British Cycling, Sport England and the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport.
Anyone interested in taking part in the launch event coaching sessions can register here.
