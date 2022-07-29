Barnsley house fires: Heatwave blaze response praised
- Published
People who helped the residents of six houses which were severely damaged in a fire in the recent heatwave have been thanked by council bosses.
Four of the houses on Woodland Drive, Barnsley, were completely gutted in the fire which began in a shed on 19 July.
The properties are due to be demolished this week and Barnsley Council boss Sarah Norman said affected residents would continue to receive help.
She said the response "highlights the amazing community spirit" of the town.
At a full council meeting, Ms Norman said: "Alongside our partners and emergency services and Berneslai Homes, we will continue to provide support to these people, making sure they receive long-term support.
"I'm sure members will want to join me in saying a huge thank you to our staff, to Berneslai Homes staff and our emergency service partners for the support they've provided and continue to provide to the people and the communities affected."
'Pulled together'
Ms Norman added that the council also wanted to "say a big thank you to the residents that came together" to help out.
"This really highlights the amazing community spirit that we have in Barnsley."
Meanwhile, Councillor Chris Wray praised the "absolutely fantastic response" from the emergency services and council officers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We know just how well the families have been looked after," he said.
Mr Wray mentioned local businesses Reflections Hairdressers, the Teapot Cafe as well as Tesco and Asda, whose staff had raised money to help those affected.
Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said the authority was "grateful" for the agencies and the community who pulled together to help.
"Clearly there's still work to be done which is ongoing and that includes supporting the families in the coming months ahead to get back on their feet and get their lives back," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.