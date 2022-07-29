Keita Mullen: Man, 33, arrested after mum-of-three killed in hit-and-run
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a hit-and-run crash in Doncaster.
Keita Mullen, 30, and another woman were crossing the A638 High Street in Bawtry just after 00:00 BST on Sunday when they were struck by a car.
Mother-of-three Ms Mullen died at the scene and a 33-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, police said.
The arrested man remains in custody, said South Yorkshire Police.
A 49-year-old woman who was earlier arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
Ms Mullen had three children aged 10, five and four months.
Officers appealed for information and any dashcam footage of the vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Juke, which was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.
