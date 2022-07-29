Sheffield: CCTV images released in search for missing Skye, 16
Police searching for a missing 16-year-old girl have released CCTV footage of her last known movements.
Skye, from Sheffield, was last seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
In the footage, the teenager can be seen wearing a red jacket and a black bag over her shoulder as she rides her bike into the woodland.
South Yorkshire Police said they were "incredibly concerned" for her welfare and appealed for information.
Insp Gareth Thomas said: "It is now over 48 hours since our last confirmed sighting of Skye on her bicycle going into the nature reserve.
"Skye is only 16 and therefore we are incredibly concerned for her welfare.
"We need to find her, so we can ensure she is safe and well."
He said there would be an increased police presence around the site while inquiries continued.
He also appealed for people in the area to check their CCTV and vehicle dash cameras for any signs of the teenager on their footage, and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Mr Thomas said the youngster's family were "very worried about her" and directly appealed to the 16-year-old: "Skye - if you're reading this, please get in touch with someone so we can make sure you're okay."
