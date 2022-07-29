South Yorkshire Police: Ex-PC admits misconduct over relationship
An ex-South Yorkshire Police officer who had a sexual relationship with a female domestic abuse victim has admitted misconduct in a public office.
Former PC Liam Mills' offending came to light after concerned colleagues became aware of the 34-year-old's inappropriate actions, the force said.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, he admitted two counts of the charge along with a data protection offence.
The Barnsley-based officer has since resigned from the force, police said.
A misconduct hearing proceeded in his absence and found he would have been dismissed had he not already left, with Mills barred from returning to policing.
Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: "I am acutely aware of how appalled our communities will rightly be to hear about the offences committed by this former police officer - I and colleagues across the whole force are equally appalled.
"I hope this case demonstrates the force's commitment to rooting out those who do not reflect the true values of policing and provides assurance that we will always deal with such matters as swiftly and robustly as we possibly can."
Mills is due to be sentenced on 30 September.
