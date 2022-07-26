Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayor wants more government help on plan
- Published
The mayor of South Yorkshire has called on the the government to change its "short-sighted hands-off" approach to helping secure the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Oliver Coppard said the government was invited to be part of a working group, but had "sadly declined".
A consultation on the airport began recently after directors said it "may no longer be commercially viable".
The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.
Mr Coppard said he had seen a lack of engagement from the government.
"Their claim they have no role here is a woeful fabrication of their responsibility in my view," he said.
"Government are part of the solution - and if they're not part of the solution then I think they'll be part of the problem."
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had previously suggested South Yorkshire's mayor could follow the example of Teesside Airport, which was taken over by the regional mayor in 2019.
Mr Coppard said he believed the private sector should lead on airport investment.
Members of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Doncaster Council and representatives from owners Peel Group met on Monday.
Mr Coppard described the meeting as "positive", adding the owners confirmed they would "not simply abandon the site".
The future of the airport was put in doubt after directors said it had "never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable", citing issues including Covid and the impact of airline Wizz Air cancelling flights.
The site, which opened as an international commercial airport in 2005, handled more than one million passengers annually before pandemic restrictions and services from there fly to 50 destinations.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.