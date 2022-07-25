Euro 2022: Sheffield city hotels full ahead of semi-final
Every city centre hotel room in Sheffield has been booked ahead of England's sold out Euro 2022 semi-final, a business group has said.
The Lionesses face Sweden on Tuesday in the match at Bramall Lane, which has a capacity of just over 30,000.
Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) said being a host city may have brought in more than £7.6m.
The game will also be shown on a big screen in Devonshire Green and the fan zone has been expanded for the event.
There was a last-minute rush for tickets on Monday via the UEFA website after it announced a "very limited number" would go on sale.
The match was sold out, according to Sheffield City Council, but UEFA said it was releasing a limited number of tickets on a first-come first-served basis on Monday morning.
A council-organised fan zone at Devonshire Green will open earlier on Tuesday and the area, available to the public from midday, has been extended to include the Peace Gardens as an increase in fan numbers is expected.
Events will include a parade of football-inspired costumes through the city centre and pop-up performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
The England squad includes three players from in and around Sheffield - Millie Bright, Ellie Roebuck and Bethany England.
'Great opportunity'
A spokesperson from Sheffield BID said the tournament had been a "fantastic boost", with about 18% more people visiting the city on match days.
They said: "It is certainly helping to drive visitor spend, particularly in the hospitality sector. Every hotel room is booked out in Sheffield city centre on 26 July.
"The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 has proved a great opportunity to showcase Sheffield to both domestic and international audiences."
Councillor Julie Grocutt, deputy leader at Sheffield City Council said: "We want to give our England squad the warmest, most supportive Sheffield welcome, and want everyone to get involved so that you can all look back and always remember your part in this very special moment."
Hayley Roach, who started the Rotherham United Ladies' team in the 1990s, said the fan zones have "really added to that party element" of Euro 2022.
She said: "I'm beyond proud of Rotherham and Sheffield. People have turned out to support the teams, they have respected [them] and it's been a safe family atmosphere.
"It's opened up the sport to a whole new audience."
