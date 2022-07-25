Sheffield Lowedges: Murder charge over man's death
A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man in Sheffield.
Emergency crews were called at about 23:00 BST on Saturday to Bowshaw Close, where a man, 59, had been found with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
On Monday, Levi Hampsey, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield, appeared before city magistrates charged with murder.
He was remanded to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 27 July.
A 34-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action taken, South Yorkshire Police said.
