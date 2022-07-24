Doncaster hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead
- Published
A woman died when she was hit by a car which then failed to stop in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said two women were crossing the A638 High Street, Bawtry, just after 00:00 BST when they were hit.
A 30-year-old woman died at the scene. The second pedestrian, who is 33, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle involved had not been found but was believed to be a red Nissan Juke, which might have damage to its front.
Officers urged anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description - at the time of the crash or since - to contact them.
