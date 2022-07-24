Sheffield murder arrests after man dies
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found injured in Sheffield.
Officers were called at about 23:00 BST on Saturday to Bowshaw Close where a man had been found with life-threatening injuries.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, died shortly afterwards, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the arrested men, aged 34 and 20, remained in police custody as the investigation continued.
The dead man's family had been informed, they added.
Officers have also appealed for anyone who may have information to contact them.
