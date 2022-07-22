Doncaster murders: Teenager guilty of street fight stabbings
- Published
A teenager has been found guilty of murder after stabbing to death two men in a Doncaster street fight.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, died following an altercation involving a group of men in Silver Street on 29 January.
Amrit Jhagra, 19, was seen on CCTV chasing the men and stabbing them with a knife outside a bar, police said.
Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster was convicted following a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was also convicted of possessing an offensive weapon and will be sentenced at the same court on 18 August.
Mr Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Kozlovskis died in hospital a short time later. Post-mortem examinations revealed both died from stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Lee Townley said Jhagra went on the run before handing himself in to police on 2 February,
"Throughout this trial, the defendant has claimed that he acted in self-defence of his friend," Mr Townley said.
"However, Jhagra went out that evening in possession of a knife and he went on to use it to stab not just one but two people.
"This case lies bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime and I am pleased that the jury saw through Jhagra's lies and that he will now face a lengthy time behind bars."
Paying tribute to Mr Kozlovskis, his sister Russanda Kozlovskis said her brother's life was "tragically taken from us, in a matter of seconds".
"We have lost a loving son and brother. Janis was just coming into adulthood and he had his whole life in front of him," she said.
"Ryan had previously told me he was scared of knives. He had known locally others who had been victims of knife crime. I would implore those who carry knives or blades, for whatever reason, please don't."
Mr Theobald 's mother, Lisa Theobald said: ""Nothing can make those members of the jury, us as his family and friends or those who have watched from the public gallery 'un-see' the lives of Ryan and his friend Janis being taken so tragically.
"As Ryan's family we will forever miss him and seeing the man he would have become."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.