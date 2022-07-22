Tramlines 2022: Sam Fender to kick off Sheffield festival
- Published
South Yorkshire's biggest music festival is set to start in Sheffield, with Sam Fender headlining Tramlines 2022 on Friday.
A combined attendance of about 110,000 people will be at the three-day Hillsborough Park festival and accompanying fringe events in the city.
The North Shields star will close the opening night, with sets from Kasabian on Saturday and Madness on Sunday.
The Suggs-fronted ska band were due to headline the postponed 2020 event.
Other acts playing across the sold out weekend include The Wombats, The Vaccines, South Yorkshire artist Self Esteem and Leeds band Yard Act.
Organisers said the festival brings an economic value of about £1.2m into the local economy.
The festival's arena has five stages, with the main stage named after Sarah Nulty, the event's former director who died aged 36 in 2018.
Timm Cleasby, the festival's operations director, said the team "can't wait to be back in the park".
"After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we're all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever," he said.
