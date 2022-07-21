Sheffield: Calls for more on-street vehicle charge investment
- Published
A network of on-street electric vehicle chargers is needed in Sheffield so all homes are within "walking distance" of power, councillors have said.
Sheffield City Council officials said the city lacked on-street residential vehicle charging infrastructure.
The issue was debated at a meeting on Wednesday, with calls for investment.
Councillor Lewis Chinchen and Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards said options in the city were "skewed towards people who have off-street parking".
A motion put forward by the councillors called for a partnership between the government, the council and the private sector to develop a network, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The motion suggested inviting businesses to explore solutions such as retractable chargers and applying to the government's On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme once it becomes fully available.
In March, Sheffield City Council approved funding for 25 new electric charging points across the city.
The stations would form part of the authority's efforts to become a zero-carbon city by the end of the next decade, the council previously said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.