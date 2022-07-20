Rotherham: Dogs involved in fatal attack put down, say police
- Published
Two dogs have been put down after a fatal attack on a woman in Rotherham, police have said.
The victim, named locally as Joanne Robinson, 43, died after being bitten by one of the American Bully XL dogs at a house in Masefield Road, in West Melton, on Friday.
A man, 42, who was also injured in the incident remains in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said the dogs, which are not a banned breed, had been put down on Tuesday.
The force said no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.
Police previously described the man's hand injury as potentially life-altering.
There are four dog breeds banned in the UK - Pitbull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.