Sheffield: City has excess of student accommodation says council planner
- Published
Sheffield has an"excess of student accommodation" according to council officers looking at plans for more.
The comment was made in advice to a developer planning a block of 378 student flats near Sheffield Parkway.
Sama Investment Group said its scheme would transform a "vacant/neglected site" in the city.
While council officers said there was no major issue with the application, they said a non-student residential scheme would have been preferred.
The developer said the scheme for the former Globe II Business Centre site on Maltravers Road was sustainable, close to the city centre and accessible to both Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the company's agent said: "The scheme will transform a vacant/neglected site and secure its long-term future which will ultimately strengthen the cohesion of the existing community."
'No major issues'
It would contain 378 units, comprising 354 self-contained studio homes and 24 six-bed cluster flats, with en-suite rooms and a shared kitchen, dining and lounge facilities.
But, in pre-application advice, council planning officer Gareth Thompson said a non-student scheme would have been preferred.
"While we would prefer a regular C3 residential scheme due to the shortage of housing across the city and the excess of student accommodation, given the extant permission on site, there are no major issues with the continued proposed development of a student scheme."
No date has been set for the city council to consider the application.
