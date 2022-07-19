UK heatwave: Thousands suffer power cuts after equipment overheats
- Published
Thousands of people are without power after "extreme" temperatures caused equipment to overheat.
About 2,500 properties in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire do not have electricity, with some believed to have been off since Monday afternoon.
Northern Powergrid said it was working hard to restore supply to affected homes and businesses.
Temperatures approaching 40C (107.6F) have led to conductors sagging and transformers overheating, it said.
"We worked last night and into the early hours of today to restore power after yesterday's extreme temperatures," a spokesperson from the firm said.
The company is responsible for providing power to 3.9m homes and businesses but has said there are "a higher than usual number of faults on our network" after record-breaking temperatures.
"Our teams continued work this morning to restore power to the small number of homes who were still impacted, and our contact centre are offering advice and support to those who need it most," the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.