Sheffield children to benefit from holiday food vouchers
More than 30,000 children in Sheffield will receive a £50 voucher to help cover the cost of meals during the summer holidays.
Sheffield City Council said the extra financial help would be available to families whose children receive benefit-related free school meals
The vouchers will be funded through the government's Household Support Fund.
Families eligible for the additional support will not need to apply, but will be contacted by the council.
Council leader Terry Fox told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they were continuing the food voucher scheme as they knew families needed help as the "cost of living" surged.
"Keeping children happy, safe and healthy is our priority and by using the Household Support Fund once again to support our most vulnerable families we will help make sure no child goes hungry this summer."
He said he hoped the vouchers would ease some of the financial burden for hard-pressed families in the city.
In addition to those in receipt of benefit-related free schools, those families who claim income-assessed Early Years Support for two-to-four-year-olds and young people leaving care are also eligible
The council believes 32,000 children will benefit from the scheme.
