Sheffield Bassfest: Drugs warning after music festival illnesses
Police have issued a drugs warning after a number of people became seriously ill at a music festival.
South Yorkshire Police said the victims were believed to have taken ecstasy or MDMA at the Bassfest event in Sheffield over the weekend.
The force said anybody who felt ill after taking drugs at the event should seek medical attention and urged people to check on family and friends.
The two-day festival was held at the at the city's Don Valley Bowl.
It featured artists including Chase & Status, Tion Wayne, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Bru-C.
