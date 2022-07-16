Sheffield: Men injured in Batemoor suspected shooting
- Published
A man has suffered "life-altering" injuries in a suspected double shooting in south Sheffield, police say.
Paramedics attended White Thorns Drive in Batemoor at 19:00 BST on Friday and found two men aged 36 and 48 with injuries thought to be gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, says the South Yorkshire force.
It described injuries to one of the men as "life-altering, but not life-threatening".
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to make contact with officers, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers. Police have also asked for mobile phone footage.
