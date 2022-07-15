Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire leaders say site is crucial
Threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) could be run by a new operator in an effort to keep it open, South Yorkshire politicians have suggested.
The site's future has been plunged into doubt after its owners said it "may no longer be commercially viable" after failing to attract enough passengers.
The leaders of South Yorkshire's four councils and the regional mayor have hit out at that analysis.
They're calling for owners Peel Group to save the airport.
A joint statement highlighting the importance of DSA was signed by South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton, mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, Rotherham Council leader Chris Read and Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox.
It said millions of pounds had already been invested in the site by the region's councils, mayoral authority and local enterprise partnership, including loans totalling £8m.
'Unlock potential'
The leaders said they were "disappointed" with Peel Group's communication with them over the plans.
They added: "We now need them to both match our level of ambition for the site and engage with us to bring about the boost in passenger numbers we all want to see.
"We will be speaking directly to the group's board and senior leadership team as a matter of urgency and we are committed to working with them to ensure the future of DSA, or finding an alternative private sector operator who can unlock its potential."
Doncaster Labour MP Ed Miliband called the possible closure plans "absolutely shocking".
The Labour politician told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The airport is a really important part of our economic plans.
"My sympathy is for the workers, hundreds of workers, who rely on employment there and we know the tough times people are going through."
In a statement on Wednesday announcing a six-week review into the airport's future, DSA and the Peel Group said it had "never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable".
It called a shortfall in passenger numbers a "fundamental issue", and also cited the decrease in the number of Wizz Air flights operating from the site.
Robert Hough, chair of Peel Group's airports, said the business was still facing "ongoing obstacles and dynamic long-term threats".
