Sheffield City Council repeatedly let down vulnerable woman - ombudsman
- Published
A vulnerable young woman was told by a council investigation she could have stopped the abuse she experienced if she had spoken up sooner.
The woman brought a complaint against Sheffield City Council to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
It said the woman, who has epilepsy and visual impairments, had been failed "many times over" by the council.
The authority agreed to pay £1,500 in compensation to the woman and her mother.
The woman had become withdrawn in 2017 and eventually disclosed that her care worker had been revealing intimate and confidential details about other service users to her.
She was also concerned the worker was also breaching her own privacy.
The family asked the council to investigate, but it delayed a safeguarding investigation and, at one point, told the woman she could have stopped the abuse had she spoken up sooner.
The council also told the family if they wanted different care workers they would have to pay a "top-up" fee.
The ombudsman was then asked to investigate after the woman and her mother felt the council's investigation into the matter did not acknowledge the problems she had faced.
'Significant impact'
Michael King, from the ombudsman, said the authority had "failed this vulnerable young woman many times over".
"This has had a significant impact on her mental health and delayed her natural progression into adulthood and further education," he said.
He said it was to the council's credit it had accepted the problem faced by the woman and her family and had agreed to make changes.
In addition to compensating the woman and her mother, the council had also agreed to refund £605 which the woman wrongly paid towards her care.
It will also pay a further £500 to the woman for every month she was out of education from 2017 until her current provision was put in place.
