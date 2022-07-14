Sheffield anti-racism panel calls for stop and search review
A report into racial equality has called for an independent review into the use of police stop and search powers in South Yorkshire.
The request was among 39 different actions recommended in a paper by the Sheffield Racial Equality Commission.
The report found that black people were 3.7 times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said a process to review stop and search disproportionality existed.
The 140-page report, commissioned in June 2020, concluded that "racism and racial disparities remain significant in the lives of Sheffield's residents" and made a series of recommendations across education; health and wellbeing; community; culture; crime and justice; business and enterprise.
As well as a review of stop and search, it also called for:
- improved access to finance for black, Asian and minority ethnic businesses
- work to cut incidents of racism in grassroots football
- rebalancing of health funding for underserved communities
- education and development for leaders to "design-out racism" from their organisations and services
Chair of the commission Prof Kevin Hylton said he hoped the actions would be implemented within three years and that the city and key partners would "commit to become anti-racist" within two years.
"This report and its recommendations represent a moment for Sheffield to embrace, learn and grow, said Prof Hylton
"This is a moment to really consider the findings and the recommendations to then build a different future where racism and racial disparities are disrupted an dismantled."
Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said the council was ready to "deliver" on the report's findings.
"There is no other option, change must happen and we as a council are committed to actively fighting racism," he said.
Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force was "working towards rebuilding the trust in policing among our black, Asian and minority communities, which we know is currently lacking".
He said: "Let me assure you, we want to work with our black, Asian and minority ethnic communities across South Yorkshire to accelerate change and while we know this will not happen overnight, we are committed to building the anti-racist force our colleagues and communities deserve."
Dr Billings said: "Work is already well under way to ensure that the force's use of stop and search is independently reviewed."
He said information was subject to ongoing review and was made public through reports to the monthly Public Accountability Board and to the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel.
