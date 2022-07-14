Penistone wildlife group calls for action over reservoir duckling deaths
- Published
Wildlife lovers are calling for action to prevent ducklings getting trapped in a reservoir spillway and dying.
People living near Scout Dike Reservoir, near Penistone, say the birds are dying from exhaustion as they attempt to escape the waterway.
A ramp put up by one resident to help the animals was taken down by Yorkshire Water due to safety concerns.
The firm said it is working to fix the issue but safety and the "functioning of the reservoir" come first.
Wildlife enthusiast Alan Parkin, who put up the ramp, said he one recent visit he said he found eight ducklings trapped in the spillway, swimming around a dead baby duck.
"Once they get in they can't get out," he said.
"Mum duck shouts them, they struggle, they swim, when they can't swim no more they pack up and die.
"If it's something that's going to cost thousands [of pounds to solve] then I can understand it. But it's not, it's a simple little thing, a piece of wood."
Vet and resident Kat Arnold said: "The ducklings don't have very long in the water before actually they become exhausted, they get cold.
"The adult ducks have oil in their feathers, which makes them waterproof effectively, and ducklings don't have that."
Penistone and District Wildlife Group is calling for a permanent ramp to be installed.
Yorkshire Water said while "distressing" the area where people are rescuing the ducklings is restricted because there is a risk of getting injured.
A spokesperson said: "We have worked with local groups and councillors and have installed a fence to reduce the number of ducklings getting into trouble - which has been successful - and we are considering a permanent solution to the issue.
"This will need to be designed carefully as the basin is engineered precisely to withstand high-powered water during times of overflow and we cannot put the safety of the reservoir, local communities and the environment at risk with temporary structures that hinders the functioning of the reservoir."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.