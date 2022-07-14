Seven held in modern slavery investigation in Sheffield
Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking.
Four men and three woman, aged between 32 and 66, were arrested by officers who targeted addresses in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said three women, aged between 39 and 48, had been identified as being potential victims of modern slavery in Wednesday's raids.
All those arrested were from Sheffield, except for the 43-year-old woman, who is from Derby.
Det Insp James Smith said: "We suspect that a number of women identified during our investigation were brought into the country for the sole purpose of exploitation, and it's now our absolute priority to ensure they are removed from harm, safeguarded, and receive the specialist long-term support they need."
