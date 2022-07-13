Rotherham fire: Crews tackle large industrial blaze
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze which has broken out a South Yorkshire industrial site.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews were currently tackling the flames on Ginhouse Lane at Greasbrough in Rotherham.
They were alerted at 11:04 BST and have despatched 14 vehicles to what is believed to be a fire at a recycling site.
People have been advised to avoid the area where possible.
