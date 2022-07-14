Drivers warned £46m road widening scheme to cause overnight closures
A series of overnight road closures are to be put in place as part of a £46m road-widening scheme.
The roundabout and slip roads from the M1 to the A630 Rotherham to Sheffield Parkway will be closed over four weekends in July and August, officials said.
Rotherham Council said the project would create an extra lane in each direction between Catcliffe and the M1.
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area during the closures.
According to the council the southbound M1 junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 BST from 29 July to 1 August - and from 5 to 8 August.
The authority said the closure would affect:
- M1 J33 South half of roundabout
- Rotherway Southbound
- M1 Southbound Entry Slip Road
- M1 Northbound Exit Slip Road
- A630 Rotherham Gateway Westbound
The council said the the northbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will then be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 BST between 12 and 15 August and 19 and 22 August, affecting:
- M1 J33 North half of roundabout
- M1 Southbound Exit Slip
- M1 Northbound Entry Slip
- A630 Rotherham Gateway Eastbound (including Poplar Way/ Europa Link Entry Slip Road at Catcliffe)
- Rotherway Northbound from M1 J33 to Rotherway roundabout
Simon Moss, Rotherham Council's assistant director for transportation, said: "The A630 Parkway is one of the major gateways between Rotherham and Sheffield, and also to the rest of the country via the M1.
"The scheme is aiming to make this gateway better for drivers, however this means some weekend closures in order for the next phase of the works to go ahead."
