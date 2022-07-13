Doncaster Sheffield Airport's future in doubt
- Published
The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is in doubt, its board has announced.
The site, part of Peel Airports, handles more than a million passengers annually and flies to 50 destinations.
It cited recent problems including Covid-19, environmental considerations and the impact of airline Wizz Air cancelling flights.
The board said aviation activity at the site "may no longer be commercially viable".
The airport was acquired by the Peel Group in 1999 and opened as an international commercial airport in 2005.
'Ongoing obstacles'
In a statement, Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) and the Peel Group said it had "never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable".
It called a shortfall in passenger numbers a "fundamental issue", with the withdrawal of Wizz Air flights leaving TUI as the airport's only airline with aircraft permanently based on site.
Robert Hough, chair of Peel Group's airports, said: "Despite pandemic-related travel restrictions slowly drawing to a close, we are still facing ongoing obstacles and dynamic long-term threats to the future of the aviation industry.
"The actions by Wizz Air to sacrifice its base at Doncaster to shore up its business opportunities at other bases in the South of England are a significant blow for the airport."
A six-week consultation will now take place to decide the airport's future.
Following the announcement, the airport told passengers it would be operating as normal during the strategic review.
It advised people to arrive and check in as normal and assured passengers they would be contacted "in good time" should there be any flight disruption.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.