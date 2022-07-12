Commonwealth Baton in Yorkshire : Army veteran and England netballer among bearers
The Queen's Commonwealth Baton has been carried through Sheffield by an injured ex-serviceman, a hospital fundraiser, and an England netballer.
The relay started at Sheffield Children's Hospital before travelling to the English Institute of Sport.
Baton carriers have spoken of the emotion and "honour" of being part of the event.
The tour will next go to Huddersfield and Bradford, ending at Leeds' Millennium Square.
Fundraiser Fraser Lamb, who has raised over £25,000 for the children's hospital, had the honour of starting the Yorkshire leg of the tour before it was passed on to Army veteran Ben Parkinson.
Mr Parkinson, who suffered horrific injuries in Afghanistan, is regarded as the most severely injured British soldier to survive the war there.
The baton was later handed on to netballer Natalie Metcalf who will represent England in the Games.
"I was full of emotion when the baton was brought in," she said.
"It was awesome to be part of it."
The baton is due to be carried to Huddersfield and Bradford, before reaching Leeds for a celebration at 18:45 BST.
Rifhat Malik is among those charged with carrying the baton through Leeds.
Speaking ahead of the event she said: "Coming from an inner city working class background, my work focuses on those facing very challenging situations.
"This is as much to represent the brilliant diversity here as it is for myself."
Also in Leeds, 16-year-old Sneha said she was "absolutely dumbfounded" to be chosen.
Sneha, donated 20 inches of her hair to raise £800 for charity and also promotes organ donation for ethnic minorities.
"This baton has been carried by so many people around the world," she said.
"It's a very big honour".
On Wednesday the tour will start move to East Yorkshire, starting in a shark tank at Hull's The Deep aquarium, followed by a walk on York's historic city walls, before travelling through North Yorkshire to Robin Hood's Bay where it will depart on RNLI lifeboat to Whitby Abbey.
The relay will end at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
